Singapore executes Indian-origin man over drug trafficking charges

Singapore on Wednesday executed a mentally disabled Malaysian man triggering an international outcry.

The Indian-origin Malaysian man Nagaenthran Dharmalingam, 44, was on death row for over a decade over drug trafficking charges.

Dharmalingam's lawyer had appealed against the execution over his disability. Dharmalingam's brother Navin Kumar Kumar said his body will be sent to Malaysia where a funeral would be held in Ipoh town.

(With inputs from Agencies)

