/Major chemical explosion at packaging unit in Washington state causes fatalities, injuries to many

A “major chemical explosion” at a packaging facility in Washington state resulted in casualties and injuries, said officials as emergency responders continued rescue operations. The explosion happened at the Nippon Dynawave Packaging Company in Longview, Washington, according to the Longview Fire Department.

The department responded to the “rupture of a tank containing white liquor” at about 7.18 am local time.

“Officials can also confirm fatalities related to the incident,” the company and city officials said in a joint statement.

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Several people suffered chemical burns and other injuries and were taken by ambulance to local hospitals, the fire department said. Officials did not release the total number of injured or the conditions of the victims.

The fire department said there was no immediate threat to the public, but fire crews and a hazmat team were working with the facility’s employees to mitigate the chemical treatment product and container involved.

The pulp and paper mill has about 550 employees and makes “280,000 tonnes of bleached liquid packaging paperboard and wet lap and slush pulp each year,” according to the Ecology Department.

The identities of the victims have not yet been released pending notification of their loved ones, the statement said.

The facility is a pulp and paper mill and a liquid packaging plant, according to the Washington Department of Ecology, which said it regulates the “air, water, and hazardous waste activities” there.

The liquid packaging plant has about 450 employees.

The facility produces bleached paperboard that is used to make cartons and cups for products such as milk, juice, coffee, etc.

The Longview Fire Department said it was responding to a hazardous materials incident at Nippon Dynawave Packaging, 3401 Industrial Way.

Emergency responders were on the scene at Nippon Dynawave Packaging and were continuing rescue and recovery operations following the rupture of a tank containing white liquor.

The rupture resulted in multiple critical injuries, and the patients were transported to area hospitals in Longview and Vancouver for treatment.

Officials asked the public to stay clear of the area to enable emergency personnel to continue safely operations.