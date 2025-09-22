/Record-breaking heatwave across Europe claims lives

A historic and deadly early-season heatwave has shattered temperature records across Europe, leading to multiple fatalities in the United Kingdom and France. UK temperatures have smashed century-old records, and according to Britain’s Met Office, temperatures have reached unprecedented heights on Tuesday (May 26). A provisional reading of 35°C (95°F) was recorded at London’s Kew Gardens and Heathrow Airport. This milestone surpassed the previous day's record of 34.8°C (94.6°F) at Kew and completely obliterated the country's long-standing historical highs. The previous record of 32.8°C (91.4°F), originally set in 1922 and matched in 1944, had stood for over a century before being smashed during this extreme weather event.

The sudden and intense spike in temperature has led to a series of fatal accidents as people sought relief from the blistering heat. As reported by news agency AFP, local police and municipal authorities confirmed that four teenagers have drowned in lakes and reservoirs across England since Sunday.

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