/Israeli strike in Gaza targets newly appointed Hamas military chief Mohammed Odeh, says Netanyahu

Israel said it targeted the new chief of Hamas' armed wing in a strike in Gaza on Tuesday (May 26), days after his predecessor was killed in a similar operation in the Palestinian territory. “Under the direction of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Israel Katz, the IDF has just carried out a strike in Gaza targeting Mohammed Odeh, the new commander of the military wing of the Hamas terrorist organisation and one of the architects of the October 7 massacre,” a joint statement issued by Netanyahu and Katz said.



Mohammed Odeh was recently appointed head of the Ezzedine Al-Qassam Brigades after Ezzedine Al-Haddad was killed in an Israeli strike in Gaza earlier this month. Gaza’s civil defence agency said a woman was killed in an Israeli airstrike in the Rimal neighbourhood of western Gaza City. "Odeh served as head of Hamas intelligence during the October 7 massacre and was appointed approximately one week ago as successor to Ezzedine Al-Haddad," the statement from Netanyahu and Katz said.

"Odeh was responsible for the murder, abduction, and injury of numerous Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers," it added.

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Following the October 7 attack, Netanyahu vowed to eliminate those responsible for the assault, which news agency AFP reports killed 1,221 people based on official Israeli figures. According to Gaza’s health ministry, Israel’s military response has killed at least 72,803 people in Gaza. The United Nations has considered the figures reliable. Since the war started, Israel has carried out operations targeting Hamas political leaders and military commanders in Gaza and across the region.

Israel has claimed responsibility for killing several senior Hamas figures, including former political chief Ismail Haniyeh, Yahya Sinwar, and longtime military commander Mohammed Deif. Israeli strikes have also targeted Hamas members in Lebanon and senior Hezbollah commanders backed by Iran, including former Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah.