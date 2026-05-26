/No Krishan Nagar or Ram Gali in Lahore: Pak succumbs to extremists’ pressure, makes U-turn on renaming plan

The Maryam Nawaz-led provincial government of Pakistan’s Punjab seems to have taken a U-turn and has deferred the decision to restore the pre-Partition Hindu and British-era names of roads and localities in Lahore. According to reports, the government of Pakistan’s ruling party capitulated to the severe criticism from extremists and social media vloggers.

The Punjab government led by Maryam Nawaz had in March proposed restoring several Lahore landmarks to their older names. The chief minister’s office informed the media about the decision in a statement.

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The Lahore Heritage Areas Revival (LHAR), chaired by former Pakistan PM and PML(N) chief Nawaz Sharif and backed by Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz, had on March 16 approved the proposal to restore the historical names of several roads, bazaars, and neighbourhoods in Lahore. Nawaz Sharif, who is currently not active in politics after the Feb 2024 general elections, is the head of the LHAR.

The proposal was aimed at conserving the city’s architectural and cultural legacy. The renaming project was cleared by the Maryam Nawaz-led Cabinet in May. However, severe opposition and criticism by extremists and social media vloggers forced the government to make a U-turn.

Replying to media queries on Monday, Lahore Deputy Commissioner Captain (Retired) Muhammad Ali Ijaz said, “No such decision has been taken as yet.”

Heavy criticism from “extremist elements” and vloggers on social media accusing the government of reviving “Hindu and Sikh” took its toll, reported news agency PTI, citing an official source.

The critics gave the government’s decision a religious colour, putting the Maryam Nawaz administration on the back foot, and deferred the decision to avert more backlash, the source added.

Under the proposal to restore several pre-Partition names, Fatima Jinnah Road was to revert to Queen’s Road, while Allama Iqbal Road would again become Jail Road.

Similarly, Islampura, which was renamed from Krishan Nagar, was to regain its original name, while Maulana Zafar Ali Khan Chowk was proposed to be renamed back to Lakshmi Chowk.

Other reversions included reverting Mustafaabad to Dharampura, Hameed Nizami Road to Temple Street, and Babri Masjid Chowk to Jain Mandir Road.