/Bangladesh steps up border vigilance over suspected forced crossings from India

Bangladesh has intensified border patrols and launched public awareness campaigns along parts of its frontier with India amid growing concerns. The 60th Battalion of Border Guard Bangladesh began campaigns on Sunday (May 24) in border areas of the Brahmanbaria district, deploying loudspeakers to warn residents and urging communities to remain alert to any attempts to push people across the frontier.



"We have started miking in border villages to raise awareness among residents and ask them to stay vigilant against any illegal crossings or push-in attempts," Lieutenant Colonel SM Shariful Islam, commander of the battalion, told Reuters. He added that patrols, surveillance and intelligence operations had all been strengthened to prevent illegal crossings, human trafficking and the smuggling of drugs and other goods.



Bangladesh and India share one of the longest land borders in the world, stretching over 4,000 kilometres. Three sub-districts in Brahmanbaria district alone account for around 73 kilometres of frontier with the Indian state of Tripura. The tensions come against a backdrop of a broader push by India to address undocumented migration. India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which governs the border states of Tripura, West Bengal and Assam, has identified tackling irregular migration as a priority. Earlier this month, India's foreign ministry said it had asked Bangladesh to verify the nationality of more than 2,860 people suspected of being Bangladeshi nationals living illegally in India. The ministry did not respond to a request for comment on the forced crossings allegations.

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India's northeastern state of Assam has, since May 2025, pushed back hundreds of people into Bangladesh out of the 30,000 individuals that tribunals have declared to be foreigners, reports Reuters.