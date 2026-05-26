/Clashes erupt at Mumbai’s Mira Road housing society over Eid sacrificial goats

Communal tensions flared at the Poonam Cluster Society on Mira Road near Mumbai after a violent clash broke out between two groups over sacrificial goats brought into the residential premises ahead of Eid al-Adha (Bakrid).

According to reports, the dispute began on Monday night (May 25) when members of the Muslim community brought approximately 40 to 50 goats into the society grounds. Local Hindu residents objected to the temporary animal shed, citing housing society regulations, hygiene concerns, and health issues for senior citizens. Following formal complaints, the municipal corporation dismantled the structure on Tuesday afternoon (May 26). However, the situation intensified into a physical confrontation when an attempt was made to rebuild the shed.

The unrest escalated further when members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal joined the protesting residents. A local VHP leader Nagnath Kamble, and VHP coordinator Harsh Singh, told news agency ANI that an FIR was registered at the Kashimira police station.

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Political reactions swiftly followed the incident. ANI reported that BJP leader Kirit Somaiya condemned the incident, accusing certain elements of trying to create an atmosphere of fear in residential areas. Somaiya emphasized that municipal authorities must strictly restrict ritual sacrifices (Qurbani) to designated public markets rather than housing societies. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena minister Pratap Sarnaik appealed for restraint, urging residents to respect mutual sentiments while blaming outsiders for instigating the chaos.