An unfortunate accident occurred in Jabalpur's Chargawan in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh. A car with six on board was returning after performing a symbolic goat sacrifice at a nearby temple when the vehicle steered off the bridge and fell into the Somvati river. Four passengers died on the spot, and two sustained serious injuries. In a miraculous escape, the goat survived the fatal fall.

The victims were returning from Dulha Dev Maharaj temple in Narsinghpur district after performing rituals. The sacrifice was symbolic, which mean the goat's ear was chopped; otherwise, the archaic practice kills the animal. Authorities found alcohol and essentials in the car, which looked like they were preparing to celebrate on reaching their destination. Onlookers said the victims looked like they were under the influence of alcohol.

While speaking to news agency PTI, Bargi City Superintendent of Police Anjul Mishra said, "The speeding SUV broke the railing and fell from the bridge onto the dry bed of Somvati river. Six members of the Patel family were travelling in the sports utility vehicle. They had gone to visit Dada Darbar in Narsinghpur and were returning to Jabalpur. Kishan Patel (35), Mahendra Patel (35), Sagar Patel (17) and Rajendra Patel (36) died on the spot. Jitendra Patel and Manoj Patel have sustained serious injuries and were admitted to government medical college and hospital."

"The rooster they were carrying died, while the goat in the vehicle, whose ear had been severed during the ritual, survived," he added.