Maine shooter's autopsy concludes he was alive during extensive two-day manhunt

An autopsy of the Army reservist involved in the Lewiston, Maine, mass shooting concluded that he was alive for a significant portion of the two-day search that followed the incident.

The state's chief medical examiner, Dr. Mark Flomenbaum, suggested that Card's condition, which caused his heart to empty of blood after the gunshot wound, made it more challenging to determine the exact time of death.

Robert Card, the shooter, died from a self-inflicted gunshot, and the time of death analysis indicates that this likely occurred between eight to 12 hours before his body was discovered. His body was found in the back of a tractor-trailer on his former employer's property.

The shooting on October 25 killed 18 people while 13 were wounded. The law enforcement agency launched a massive search for Card. The shooter was later found abandoned on the waterfront in a nearby town in Maine.

Prior to the shooting, Card had been a concern for law enforcement and others due to his deteriorating mental state.

He had an altercation with fellow Army Reserve members during a training session in New York, which led to a 14-day hospitalisation in a psychiatric facility in New York.

One of Card's fellow reservists had urged superiors to take precautions, including changing gate passcodes and having a gun on hand if Card visited the Army Reserve drill center in Saco.

“I believe he’s going to snap and do a mass shooting,” the reservist wrote in a text. Law enforcement officers had visited Card's residence for wellness checks but did not have the legal authority to take him into custody.

Jack Clements, who is the police chief in Saco, home to the US Army Reserve base where Card trained, reportedly said, "We added extra patrols, we did that for about two weeks. ... The guy never showed up."

Meanwhile, speaking over the statewide alert, Sagadahoc County Sheriff Joel Merry, whose jurisdiction includes Card's home in Bowdoin, said, "We couldn't locate him," adding that he couldn't recall if there was any follow-up because "he doesn't have any reports with him".