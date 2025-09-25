/Mahmoud Abbas says Hamas should have no role in Palestinian governance, calls Israel ‘extremist’ for its ‘settlement disease’

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, during his address at the UNGA on Thursday (September 25), said that the militant group Hamas should not have any role in the governance of Palestine. Abbas added that the October 7 attack by Hamas does not represent the Palestinians. "Depite all what our people have suffered, we reject what Hamas carried out on the 7th October," Abbas said.

"We have affirmed and we will continue to affirm that the Gaza Strip is an integral poart of the state of Palestine. And that we are ready to bear full responssibility governance and security there," the Palestinian leader added.

'What Israel is carrying out is not merely an aggression'

“I speak to you today after almost two years in which our Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip have been facing a war of genocide, destruction, starvation and displacement,” Abbas said, who participated in the assembly via video link after the US denied giving him a visa.

“What Israel is carrying out is not merely an aggression. It is a war crime and a crime against humanity that is both documented and monitored, and it will be recorded in history books and the pages of international conscience as one of the most horrific chapters of humanitarian tragedy in the 20th and 21st centuries,” he said.

‘The extremist Israeli government…’

After also talking about the West Bank, saying, "the extremist Israeli government continues to implement its settlement disease through illegal settlement expansion and developing projects for annexing settlements."