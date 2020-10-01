Madrid set for partial lockdown as Paris authorities eye 'maximum virus alert'

French health minister Olivier Veran said that authorities may place Paris on maximum virus alert amid the growing COVID-19 pandemic.

"We need a few days to confirm the trends, but if they are confirmed, we'll have no choice but to put it on maximum alert, from Monday," adding,"we are in a phase where the situation is worsening."

Veran added that Saint-Etienne, Lyon, Grenoble, Toulouse and Lille could be placed on maximum alert next week.

Bars and gyms have already been shut in the French capital.

"The government is going to study the sanitary proposals and study the rules for restaurants, including in maximum alert zones," Veran added.

Meanwhile, British health experts said that the virus was out of control amid rising case numbers and hospital admissions despite social restrictions.

Patrick Vallance, UK chief scientific adviser said, "Things are definitely heading in the wrong direction."

Amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases, Madrid may become the first European capital to go back into lockdown in the coming days. Madrid has recorded 769,188 coronavirus cases so far surpassing the national rate in Spain.

Authorities in Madrid issued partial lockdown measures to come into effect within 48 hours amid large scale opposition by regional authorities.

Spain is the worst-hit region with the virus with over 31,000 deaths and nearly 760,000 infected cases.