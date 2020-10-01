Covid-19 effect: 46 million jobs at risk due to global air travel collapse

Around 46 million jobs are at risk because of the recession in aviation industry caused by the deadly coronavirus pandemic, according to a report by the Air Transport Action Group.

The Air Transport Action Group (ATAG) is a coalition of aviation industry experts focusing on sustainable development issues.

According to ATAG’s analysis, up to 4.8 million in aviation, 26 million in air travel-related tourism and 15 million job losses are expected in companies that sell goods and services into the air transport supply chain or to aviation industry workers.

“It is absolutely incumbent on governments to do whatever they can to help the sector get back on its feet so we can bring back those jobs and that economic activity,” said ATAG Executive Director.

“Passengers and businesses need certainty around travel – not to be subject to random quarantine declarations and constantly changing lists of acceptable and unacceptable destinations.”

The International Air Transport Association, which represents most of the world’s airlines, forecast last month that global air travel demand won’t recover to 2019 levels until 2024, a year later than previously expected.

(With inputs from agencies)