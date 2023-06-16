Macron welcomes Saudi Crown Prince in Paris, will discuss Riyadh’s bid to host World Expo 2030

French President Emmanuel Macron welcomed Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the Elysée Palace in Paris on Friday where the two will discuss the Ukraine war and Riyadh's World Expo 2030 bid, media reports said. Mohammed bin Salman, often referred to as "MBS" will participate in the official reception for Riyadh's candidacy for the world fair on June 19.

The bid to host the World Expo 2030 has become a contentious issue, drawing attention from over a dozen human rights organizations who penned an open letter to the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) in Paris. These groups urged the world fair organizer to reject Saudi Arabia's candidacy due to its alarming human rights track record.

However, the year 2030 holds significant importance for Saudi Arabia as it aligns with Vision 2030, the ambitious plan spearheaded by the crown prince for economic diversification and reforms. The Gulf kingdom is also vying to host the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

The outcome of these bids holds immense significance for Saudi Arabia, with a successful acquisition of the universal expo for 2030 representing a major triumph for the nation's goals and aspirations.

Ukraine, Lebanon, Iraq, Sudan, and bilateral ties

The French Presidency announced that the two leaders would also address the ongoing war in Ukraine. Additionally, they are expected to discuss various issues including the situations in Lebanon and Iraq, the civil war in Sudan, and methods to reduce tensions. The talks will cover various aspects of bilateral relations, encompassing economic, military, and cultural matters.

Past visits, international engagement

The Crown Prince previously visited Paris officially in July 2022. Since the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, MBS has broken out of global isolation and has been meeting with leaders who were previously hesitant to engage with him due to tarnished human rights record in his country.