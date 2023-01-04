Macron promises Zelensky light combat tanks to help battle Russian forces

French President Emmanuel Macron told his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday that his nation will send light tanks produced in France to help battle off the Russian invasion. "The president wanted to increase... aid" to Ukraine "by accepting to deliver AMX-10 RC light tanks", an aide said after both leaders spoke by telephone. "It is the first time that Western-designed tanks are supplied to the Ukrainian armed forces."

At present there is no information on how many tanks will be sent out or when they would arrive. The defence ministers of various nations will shortly address these specifics, as announced by the French defence ministry.

The AMX-10 RC tanks are "perhaps old but high-performance" and "very mobile" because of their low weight and wheels.

Zelensky thanked Macron "for the decision to transfer light tanks" to Ukraine, he said on Twitter.

In addition to armoured personnel carriers, Paris has previously sent Ukraine rocket launchers, air defence missile systems, and anti-tank, and anti-aircraft missiles.

