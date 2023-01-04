Russia blames mobile phones for missile strike in Makiivka that killed 89

Russia’s defence ministry blamed the illegal use of mobile phones by its soldiers for the deadly New Year’s attack in Makiivka. The death toll of Russia’s servicemen has risen to 89.

“It is already obvious that the main reason for what happened was the switching on and massive use - contrary to the prohibition - by personnel of mobile phones in a reach zone of enemy weapons,” the ministry said in a statement. "This factor allowed the enemy to track and determine the coordinates of the soldiers' location for a missile strike."

The ministry's response came as outrage among some Russian Nationalists, who have been vociferous about what they perceive to be a lacklustre effort in Ukraine, was at its peak, Reuters reported.

The rage was mostly directed at the military commanders who were accused of ignoring a clear threat after the Kremlin admitted to losses in a strike on a makeshift barracks on Monday. Russian President Vladimir Putin has not commented on the attack yet.

The deaths, according to a well-known Russian nationalist military blogger, were caused because the commanders kept weapons in the same building as barracks despite knowing it was within range of the Ukrainian military, The Independent reported.

Legislator and former head of Russia's upper house Sergei Mironov demanded for officials who “allowed the concentration of military personnel in an unprotected building” be held criminally liable.

Watch | Heavy Russian shelling in Kherson

According to the Russian Defence Ministry, just after midnight on New Year's Day, four Ukrainian missiles struck a school that was converted into military quarters in Makiivka, a Moscow-controlled city in eastern Ukraine, CBC reported. The U.S.-made HIMARS launchers hit the building due to which the ceilings of the building collapsed, the defence ministry added.

On Monday, Ukraine claimed responsibility for the strike in Makiivka. However, in a video address on Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made no mention of the attack but reiterated that Russia was about to conduct a big offensive to boost its standing.