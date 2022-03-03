Macron phone call: Putin aiming to seize whole of Ukraine, says aide

After a 90-minute phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, French President Emmanuel Macron's aide said the Russian president could "increase demands" during talks with Ukraine officials.

Putin is aiming to seize "whole of Ukraine", Macron's aide informed, adding that the French president believes that "the worst is to come" in Ukraine.

Also Read in Pics: Sarmat ICBM can change battlefield dynamic

"Russia intends to continue the uncompromising fight against militants of nationalist armed groups," Putin said according to a readout of a call with Macron even as the Russian president informed that he disagreed with Macron's speech on Ukraine.

After the call, Kremlin in a statement said it wants "demilitarisation and neutral status of Ukraine so that a threat to the Russian Federation will never emanate from its territory."

Watch | Russian invasion: Frozen assets, travel bans and imports-exports curbs

Russia had submitted a security document to NATO and the United States weeks ahead of the war demanding that former Soviet states not be inducted into NATO. Putin repeatedly said NATO should not extend its borders on the eastern flank while deploying troops along Ukraine's border.

Kremlin said that the "special military operation will be fulfilled in any event" while adding that "attempts to gain time by dragging out negotiations will only lead to additional demands on Kyiv in our negotiating position."

Also Read in Pics | Ukraine unleashes Turkey's Bayraktar TB2 drones on Russia

The statement said the "special operation" was going "according to plan".

"There was nothing in what President Putin told us that should reassure us. He showed great determination to continue the operation," Macron's aide said.

"President Putin has a way of talking that is very neutral and very clinical. He sometimes shows signs of impatience, but fundamentally there were no open signs of tensions during the exchanges," Macron's aide added.

(With inputs from Agencies)