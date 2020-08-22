Lori Loughlin and husband sentenced to jail for college fraud

Hollywood actress Lori Loughlin and her fashion desginer husband Mossimo Giannulli have been sentenced to jail after the couple pleaded guilty to college fraud scheme.

The “Full House” actress has been given a two months prison sentence, while her husband will be serving a jail time for five months. The sentence was given by the US District Judge Nathaniel Gorton in a Boston court.

Calling it an "awful decision", Loughlin admitted to have conspired with a California college admisisons consultancy, along with other wealthy parents, to get her daughters (and other children) admitted into top private schools using bribery and fraud.

The couple have pleaded guilty to fabricating their daughters' documents to get them admitted into USC and of paying $500,000 as 'donations' for a quid pro quo to an employee to facilitate the recruitment of their daughters.

“I am truly, profoundly and deeply sorry, and I need to face the consequences and make amends,” she said during a hearing held via videoconference.

The judge has also asked Loughlin to and her husband to pay fines worth $150,000 and $250,000 and complete 100 and 250 hours of community service respectively. The couple is to report to the prison on November 19 now.

“We can only hope that you will spend the rest of your charmed life, as you’ve said you will, making amends for the system that you have harmed,” the judge said.

The parents include actress Felicity Huffman, who received a 14-day prison sentence for paying to rig her daughter’s college entrance exam. An insurance and private equity executive, Mark Hauser, on Friday became the latest parent to cut a plea deal.

When the case caught the public eye, Loughlin became the face of the scandal. Due to this, her career has been affected tremendously as she has lost several multi-year acting contratcs, her Defense lawyer B.J. Trach claimed.