Residents of 17 towns near the River Thames in London might have to pay more money as license fees to the government for having balconies in their flats. This is because of a new proposal to increase the fees for river work licences, such as balconies overlooking the River Thames, Daily Mail reported.

The change in the current regime might change if the Port of London Authority (PLA) is able to amend the Port of London Act 1968. Affected people are slamming the proposed change, calling it a ploy to grab more money from river residents.

Notably, the charges for river work installations have seen a sharp rise in the last 10 years. Some people allege that there has been a rise of over £10,000 per property.

People slam PLA for increasing fees

A three-week public inquiry into the matter started last week. People were highly critical of PLA, saying that it operated without sufficient regulation and was free to increase prices as and when it wanted to.

The publication quoted Simon Anthony, a retired chartered accountant living at Cubitt Wharf, as saying that the PLA "dubiously classifies" balconies, rainwater outfalls, and disused "campsheds" as commercial "works" and charges residents exorbitant amounts for them.

According to him, the rise in fees is so high that people with balconies are now paying more per square metre than the entire worth of their flats. He added, that this is "ten times more per square metre of river than is paid by the hugely profitable London Eye."

Some people are questioning the entire premise of calling balconies a river work. Calling the situation a "Mafia-on-Thames" operation, resident Abel DuCloux said, "There is a question about whether a balcony is a river work in the first place: the balcony does not rest on the water nor float on it."

James Haas, another resident, told Daily Mail that in 2016, the Port of London Authority sent them a letter saying "they had forgotten to apply the reviews, and therefore we would have to retroactively be charged".

This meant a sharp and sudden rise. Residents contemplated legal action but decided to pay up fearing an expensive legal battle. Haas says that if the situation continues for the next 20 years, they would be coughing up £65,000 for their balconies.

Notably, the PLA has managed the Thames since its creation in 1908.