/London school knife attack: 13-year-old shouting ‘Allahu Akbar’ stabs classmates, two fighting for life

In Brent, London, a 13-year-old boy was arrested on Tuesday (Feb 10) for launching a stabbing rampage on his classmates. The attack left two children, aged 12 and 13, fighting for their lives. The stabbing spree, a suspected terror attack, saw the teenage attacker pull out a knife and stab other children while shouting 'Allahu Akbar,' according to reports. The horrifying attack happened at Kingsbury High School in Brent, north-west London.

What happened?

On Tuesday afternoon, a 13-year-old student of the Kingsbury High School pulled out a knife and stabbed another 13-year-old in the neck and back. Seconds later, he attacked a 12-year-old boy, as other screaming children watched in horror. Citing witnesses, the Daily Mail reports that the attacker was shouting 'Allahu Akbar' ('God is greatest' in Arabic) while carrying out the attack.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The knife-wielding teenager fled after the attack, but an hour later was found hiding nearby. He has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

What we know about the attacker

Reports put the attacker's age at 13 years old and suggest that he was not a pupil at Kingsbury High School, where he carried out the shocking knife attack. It remains unclear how he managed to enter the school with a concealed weapon.

The identity of the attacker has not been released as he's a minor. Counter Terrorism police have taken over the investigation amid suspicion that the attack was ideologically motivated. Nevertheless, the authorities have not yet officially classified the stabbing incident as a terrorist attack. Officers continue to carry out searches related to the suspect. Many of the witnesses, mostly young children, were held in school for hours after as part of the inquiry, reports The Daily Mail.

What we know about the victims

The victims of the senseless attack have not yet been identified. According to reports, the two injured boys were in a life-threatening condition in the hospital.

Talking to the press, Detective Chief Superintendent Luke Williams said that the police were "keeping an open mind as to any motivation behind the attack". He added that the attacker fled the scene after the stabbing but "After urgent inquiries, our officers arrested him and also recovered a weapon which we believe to have been used in the stabbing." He was "arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in custody for questioning by our officers".