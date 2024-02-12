London chemical attack: Two bodies recovered from River Thames as cops search for suspect

The police in London recovered two male bodies from the River Thames as they were searching for Abdul Shookor Ezedi- the suspect behind the chemical attack in Clapham. According to a report by The Guardian on Sunday (Feb 11), the bodies of the two men were pulled from the river on Saturday and the deaths were being treated by police as “unexpected pending further inquiries.”

Neither of the bodies were identified as that of Ezedi, the report added. It is also understood that the bodies were found not as a direct result of the search operation for the chemical attack suspect.

Earlier, the police said that Ezedi likely jumped into the Thames and drowned.

The attack

On the night of Jan 31, Ezedi, 35, attacked a woman and her two children with a corrosive substance at a supermarket in Clapham. Three other women and one man who came to their aid suffered minor burns injuries and five police officers who responded were also injured.

Ezedi himself was severely injured in the attack. According to The Guardian report, he was last seen walking to Chelsea Bridge in west London and was captured on CCTV leaning over the railings of the bridge on the night of the attack. Authorities said that the chemical used in the attack was alkaline.

In 2016, the 35-year-old arrived illegally in the United Kingdom (UK) in the back of a lorry after fleeing from Afghanistan. In 2018, he pleaded guilty to sexual assault and exposure charges but was not imprisoned. Ezedi received a nine-week jail term suspended for two years for the sexual assault and, for the exposure, 36 weeks' imprisonment to be served consecutively, also suspended for two years.

He was later granted the right to stay in the UK on his third asylum application in either 2020 or 2021. The grant came after a priest vouched that Ezedi converted to Christianity.

A manhunt was launched for the man.

The arrival of asylum seekers is the focus of a heated political debate in the country on how to control illegal migration. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has made tackling the issue a key pledge ahead of an election expected later this year.

In the wake of the attack, Tory lawmakers called for the Sunak government to reform its policy on asylum seekers in the UK. Speaking to The Telegraph, Miriam Cates, MP for Penistone and Stocksbridge said that Ezedi should have never been granted asylum.