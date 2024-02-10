UK: London chemical attacker may have drowned in Thames, say police

Police in the United Kingdom said on Friday (February 10) that a man who attacked a woman and her two daughters with a corrosive substance likely jumped into the Thames river and drowned. Jon Savell, Metropolitan Police commander said that main working hypothesis was that the suspect, Abdul Ezedi, had "gone into the water".

Previously, the police had warned members of the public that if they come across Ezedi (35), they should not approach him. The convicted sex offender, originally from Afghanistan had suffered severe damage to his own face in the chemical attack.

He attacked the 31-year-old woman and her daughters nine days ago and was on the run. The woman, who he attacked along with her daughters aged eight and three, remains in a hospital in a sedated state. She may lose sight of her right eye.

The attack took place in Clapham areas of south London. Ezedi was last seen on Chelsea Bridge.

"We have looked at all of the available cameras and angles, and... there is no sighting of him coming off the bridge," detective superintendent Rick Sewart told reporters.

"We have looked at all of the available cameras and angles, and... there is no sighting of him coming off the bridge," detective superintendent Rick Sewart told reporters.

Sewart added that in the video, Ezedi can be seen walking on bridge and then appeared to "lean over the railings", The cameras lose sight of the man at this point.

When asked if he can confirm Ezedi was dead, Sewart said,"I'm prepared to say that he's gone into the water and if he's gone into the water then that's the most probable outcome."

At the time of the attack, passerbys rushed to help the woman and her daughters. The police praised these people who 'bravely' helped the survivours.

Attacks using corrosive substances including acid saw a peak in the year 2017 when 941 cases were reported. Although the incidents have declined, the UK continues to battle such cases.

A spike in such incidents was seen in the year 2022.