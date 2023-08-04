Lives in 'limbo' as pro-life protest leaves top US military jobs unfilled

In the United States, as abortion access for troops emerges as a sore spot, a second military branch is now without a confirmed leader.

On Friday, the US Army's chief of staff, General James McConville, stepped down after completing his tenure. However, protests over abortion access for US troops have come in the way of approval of Pentagon nominations, leaving the top post vacant.

The waiting game

As per AFP, more than 300 nominations, including the generals that are to be the new heads of Army and Marine Corps, are awaiting confirmation by the US Senate.

"Unfortunately, today, for the first time in the history of the Department of Defence, two of our services will be operating without Senate-confirmed leadership," said US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin at a ceremony marking the end of General McConville's tenure.

Also read | Ocean temperatures set new record, scientists warn we are in hot soup

"The failure to confirm our superbly qualified senior uniformed leaders undermines our military readiness. It undermines our retention of some of our very best officers. And it is upending the lives of far too many of their spouses, children, and loved ones," he remarked.

The Pentagon, too, has emphasised that the delay in approval of these nominations negatively affects military families.

Lives 'in limbo'

Speaking at the ceremony, Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth said "We need the Senate to act not only on his nomination but also on the over 300 other general and flag officers across the armed services whose careers and lives are now in limbo because of this unprecedented hold."

To replace McConville, the Pentagon has nominated the current vice chief of staff of the Army, General Randy George. Till his nomination is confirmed, George will perform all the Army chief duties in an acting capacity.

The US Marine Corps commandant stepped down on July 10th, till date his post remains vacant. The problem is set to worsen as soon other top officers, including Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Mike Gilday and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley.

Pro-choice vs Pro-life

In June 2022, the US Supreme Court overturned Roe V. Wade, striking down the nationwide right to abortion.

While the decision had clear, lasting repercussions for American women in most states, for those serving in the army it meant travelling to at times far away states, if stationed in places where abortion is restricted or banned.

To allow troops to take administrative absences to receive "non-covered reproductive health care," and to establish travel allowances to help them cover costs, the Defence Secretary directed the US Defence Department to develop policies.

However, pro-life supporters like Senator Tommy Tuberville, a Republican from Alabama, claim these efforts are illegal and have vowed to delay approval of senior officers as well Defence Department civilian officials until Austin's policies are reversed.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE