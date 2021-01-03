Lisa Montgomery, only woman on death row in US, to be executed on January 12

A US appeals court has given a go-ahead for execution of the only woman on federal death row befoe the President-elect Joe Biden takes oath on January 20.

Lisa Montgomery was scheduled to be put to death in December at the federal correctional complex in Terre Haute, Indiana.

Also read| US judge again delays execution of lone woman on federal death row

Montgomery was convicted of murdering Bobbie Jo Stinnett, an eight-months pregnant woman, in 2004 by strangling and then cutting out and kidnapping the baby.

She will be the first woman to be executed since 1953 and will be receiving a lethal injection as her final punishment for murdering the Missouri woman.

US district court judge Randolph Moss had earlier ruled that the justice department of the US had unlawfully rescheduled her execution, and had ignored an order from the Direcotr of the Bureau of Prisons demanding her execution to be scheduled for January 12.

Also read| US to execute first woman in December after six decades

Now, the ruling has been handed over by a three-judge panel on the US court of appeals for the District of Columbia circuit.

Montgomery's legal team have argued that her mental condition was not stable and had urged the outgoing President Donald Trump to commute her death sentence. "Given the severity of Mrs Montgomery’s mental illness, the sexual and physical torture she endured throughout her life, and the connection between her trauma and the facts of her crime, we appeal to President Trump to grant her mercy and commute her sentence to life imprisonment," Sandra Babcock, one of her lawyers, said in an earlier statement.

As per the US Bureau of Prisons records, the last two women to ever be executed in the United States of America was Bonnie Brown Heady, who was executed on December 18, 1953 for kidnapping and murder, and Ethel Rosenberg who was executed for espionage. Her husband, too was executed.