'Like a meteorite': New footage reveals Russian missile with nuclear-capable glide vehicle loaded in silo

Russia has successfully loaded an Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) popularly dubbed as a "meteorite" missile into its launch silo.

The announcement was made on a Russian Defence Ministry TV channel. A footage showed the loading up of the missile, equipped with the nuclear-capable Avangard hypersonic glide vehicle, into its silo.

The Avangard hypersonic glide vehicle was initially introduced by President Vladimir Putin in 2018 in retaliation to the United States' weapons' advancements, media reports said.

The Avangard is a nuclear-capable system designed to detach from the rocket as it approaches its target. The system allows it to maneuver at hypersonic speeds, reaching up to 27 times the speed of sound, or approximately 21,000 miles per hour.

A broadcast on the Zvezda television channel, owned by the Russian Defense Ministry, showed the transportation of a ballistic missile to a launch silo. The video showed the missile slowly rising into a vertical position. It was then lowered into a shaft in the Orenburg region near Kazakhstan. This marked the second Avangard-equipped missile installation, following the first one in 2019 at the same Orenburg facility.

'Like a meteorite'

Both US and Russia are actively developing new weapons systems, including hypersonic technology. As per reports, Russian President Vladimir Putin asserted that the West lacks the means to impede this Russian missile.

He also claimed that Avangard is the only weapon of its kind globally. As per Putin, the Avangard strikes "like a meteorite," asserting its invincibility and insusceptibility to interception by any missile defence system.

"The Avangard is invulnerable to interception by any existing and prospective missile defence means of the potential adversary," Putin reportedly said.

The deployment of the Avangard system, particularly at the Yasnensky missile formation, is part of a strategic effort to enhance Russia's combat capabilities within its strategic nuclear forces.