Pro-Palestinian group marks locations in NYC as 'targets' in antisemitic map

A terrifying map of New York City was shared by a pro-Palestinian activist group in which they marked businesses, newsrooms and landmark buildings, and appealed for “direct action” to “globalise intifada.”



Palestinian-led community organisation “Within Our Lifetime”, along with news buildings, also appealed to followers to target the technology companies' offices.



“Each of the locations on this map reflects the location of an office of an enemy of both the Palestinian people and colonized people all over the world. Today and beyond, these locations will be sites for popular mobilization in defence of our people,” read the post shared by the group.

“May this map serve as a call for every struggle to act in their own interest. As we do so, we uplift one another’s struggles and free Palestine from the river to the sea,” it added while repeating the calls of the Palestine Liberation Organisation and Hamas to eradicate Israel. Extremist Palestine account "wolPalestine" (Within Our Lifetime), who has over 120k followers on Instagram, posted a "zone of direct actions" map where followers can carry out attacks on targets. They list businesses, banks, media and more. https://t.co/LGUBFLBMjc pic.twitter.com/ZZxDV3JVTg — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) November 17, 2023 × However, later the pro-Palestinian group pulled down the controversial post.

NY City Hall says 'no place for hate' in city, Democrats criticise post

“As Mayor Adams has said repeatedly, hate has no place in our city,” stated a City Hall spokesperson.



“We are continually monitoring multiple channels to identify any potential threats to New York City. The NYPD is aware of a social media post urging ‘direct action’ towards several institutions in the city and is deploying resources to protect public safety at these locations. But to be clear, threatening businesses and organisations and referring to them as the ‘enemy’ is exactly the kind of hateful rhetoric that seeks to divide New Yorkers, but it won’t work, because we are better than that,” he added.



The group did not clarify why the locations needed to be targeted, or what kind of action they should take, however, the map was denounced by New York lawmakers, who insisted that the violence was implied. Intifada is the word Arabic for an uprising or rebellion.

Taking to X, Democratic Bronx Rep. Ritchie Torres on Thursday (Nov 16) warned that the messaging was an example of “Coded calls for violence against Jews” … ” that are “proliferating on social media.”



Democrat Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine wrote that it was “dangerous and reprehensible.” “This is clear incitement against a group of predominantly Jewish institutions, based on the trope that they are ‘enemies’ of ‘colonized people all over the world,” he added.



Speaking to The New York Post, Levine said, “I reject this hateful language and am grateful that the NYPD is taking this threat seriously.”

Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing developments on the Israel-Palestine conflict after the Hamas attacks. However, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.