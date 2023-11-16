WATCH | Israel demolishes Gaza home of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in overnight airstrikes

The Gaza house of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, who is living a lavish life in Qatar, has been pounded by Israeli Defence Forces as the country continues to root out the infrastructure used by the militant group. "Overnight, IDF fighter jets struck the residence of Ismail Haniyeh, the Head of Hamas’ Political Bureau," the Israeli Defence Forces wrote while sharing a video on X social media platform.

The video purportedly showed Haniyeh's house in what seemed like satellite footage.

WION earlier did an explainer on the Hamas leader Haniyeh who reportedly masterminded the October 7 attack on Israel. Earlier, his video, where he was seen celebrating the attack while sitting in Doha, went viral on social media. As per the Israeli forces, Haniyeh's house in Gaza was used as "terrorist infrastructure."

IDF further added that the residence was being used as a "meeting point for Hamas’ senior leaders to direct terrorist attacks against Israel."

As per the latest report, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in a conversation with the Hamas chief Haniyeh, reportedly said that Tehran will not directly enter the ongoing war in the West Asian region.

In mid-October, Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian also held a meeting with Hamas politburo chief Haniyeh in Doha where the two were seen having a candid conversation with each other, raising eyebrows of many as Iran is well-known for lending its support to the militant group.

Also Read | US makes biggest seizure of fake luxury goods at $1 billion in New York

Israel striking Hamas hide-outs

The Israeli army has been releasing videos that purportedly show the forces are bombarding the Hamas hide-outs inside Gaza hospitals. It also announced on Thursday (Nov 16) that Israeli forces have successfully seized the Hamas-operated Gaza Harbor.

"Disguised as a civilian area, the harbor was used by Hamas as a training facility for their naval commando forces to plan and execute terrorist attacks. During the operation, conducted by soldiers of the 188th Armored Corps' Brigade and Flotilla 13, numerous terrorist tunnel entrances and terrorist infrastructures were destroyed," the army said.

The death toll in the Hamas war is continuously seeing an uptick. The Gazan health ministry reportedly said that over 11,240 people were killed in Gaza amid Israeli air strikes. It included over 4,500 children.

Meanwhile, in Israel, the death toll from Hamas' onslaught on the Jewish nation is over 1,200.