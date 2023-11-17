UK defence ministry a house of sexual abuse? Damning letter reveals shocking details

In a damning letter accessed by the British media, sixty senior women within the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) have pointed out to a workplace culture marred by allegations of sexual assault, harassment, and abuse perpetrated by male colleagues.

The letter, reportedly submitted last month to the UK Ministry of Defence's permanent secretary, had a number of anonymous testimonies, giving firsthand accounts of the women's distressing experiences.

What do the testimonials show?

The testimonials show a pattern of misconduct, revealing incidents such as women being "propositioned," "groped," and "touched repeatedly" within the MoD.

The senior civil servants who penned the letter to describe the prevailing atmosphere as "hostile to women as equal and respected partners," has sparked concerns about a broader discriminatory culture within one of the largest departments of the UK government.

Where all have the alleged incidents of abuse occurred?

The letter comprises of allegations spanning both the Ministry of Defence's London headquarters as well as the overseas bases. But most of these accounts have been categorised as "very recent", reflecting rampant signs of discriminatory workplace culture within the ministry.

About incidents of alleged abuse

The disclosed incidents of alleged abuse include:

- A woman who reported being groped at an MoD social function, only to be discouraged from filing a complaint. × - An overseas posting where a woman claimed to be "touched repeatedly on the lower back and legs by a senior military officer," with no repercussions for the alleged perpetrator, according to the Guardian.

- Shocking revelations about a group of military officers allegedly maintaining an "Excel spreadsheet that rated women" based on appearance and perceived behavior in intimate settings.

- An incident where a "defence senior" purportedly inquired whether anal sex was an appropriate topic for a speech before an evening event.

- An unsettling account of a military officer "propositioning" a woman late at night in a corridor on an overseas military base.

The UK Ministry of Defence said in a statement: "We are deeply concerned by the complaints made and we are taking action to tackle the issues raised. No woman should be made to feel unsafe in Defence and this behaviour will not be tolerated. We also continue to encourage anyone who has experienced or witnessed this kind of inexcusable behaviour, to report it immediately."