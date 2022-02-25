'Like 1941 when attacked by Nazi Germany': Ukraine lashes out at Putin

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

Ukraine's foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba on Friday hit out against Russian strikes on Kyiv describing it as "horrific".

"Last time our capital experienced anything like this was in 1941 when it was attacked by Nazi Germany," Kuleba said, adding, "Ukraine defeated that evil and will defeat this one."

"Stop Putin. Isolate Russia. Severe all ties. Kick Russia out of everywhere," Ukraine's foreign minister said.

Meanwhile, reports said sirens went off in western Ukraine as Russian strikes continued for the second day on Friday. Heavy bombing was reported in Kyiv as people rushed to underground shelters.

Reports claimed at least three civilian areas in capital Kyiv had come under ballistic attack on Friday.

Meanwhile, Ukraine President Zelensky said Russian strikes were aimed at both military and civilian targets while adding that Russian advance was stopped in most directions.

The Ukraine president said Russian missile strikes had resumed at 4am local time on Friday

As the strikes continued people rushed to buy food and drinking water in the capital.

