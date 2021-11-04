Life expectancy fell sharply in US due to pandemic, homicides and drug overdose

A study of death data has revealed that the United States had the second steepest decline in life expectancy among high-income countries last year. Published in the British Medical Journal, the study analysed premature death in 37 countries.

The researchers also compared observed life expectancy in 2020 with what would have been expected for the year based on historical trends from 2005-2019.

Life expectancy dropped in 31 of these countries due to the pandemic.

The study says that a reduction in life expectancy in men and women was observed in all the countries studied except New Zealand, Taiwan, and Norway, where there was a gain in life expectancy in 2020.

Also read | Europe once again at epicentre of coronavirus pandemic: WHO

"No evidence was found of a change in life expectancy in Denmark, Iceland, and South Korea. The highest reduction in life expectancy was observed in Russia," said the study.

The trend in the US was one of the worst as men saw life expectancy fall by nearly 2.3 years, from about 76.7 to 74.4. Women lost more than 1.6 years of life expectancy, from about 81.8 to 80.2.

The findings suggest that the US did not do so well in protecting the young generation from the pandemic. The country’s life expectancies have dropped at a faster pace than any time since at least World War II.

Keeping in mind the current scenario, US is falling further behind many other rich countries. The pandemic is not the only factor. Homicides and drug overdose have also contributed to several deaths last year.