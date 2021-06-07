Libya: Islamic State claims responsibility for deadly car bomb attack

The Islamic State (IS) has claimed responsibility for a deadly car bomb attack that took place in Libya on Sunday and killed two security officers.

In a statement issued by IS' arm, Amaq, the group claimed it targeted a checkpoint of the "militia of the tyrant Haftar" through a suicide bomber.

Although the official figures state two security officers were killed and five people were seriously injured, the IS claims it killed four people in the car bomb attack.

The statement from Amaq referenced to Libya's strongman Khalifa Haftar.

This attack had taken place in a southern city of Libya, Sebha, which is located nearly 750 kilometres south of the capital city of Tipoli.

Meanwhile, Libya's Interim Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah labelled this as a "cowardly terrorist act" and extended sympathies to the victims' families.

He also assured that the government will keep fighting against such terrorist organisations. "Our war against terrorism continues," Dbeibah said on Twitter.