Lebanese leaders were informed of risk posed by explosives at port in July: Reports

Officials in Lebanon had warned the prime minister and president of the risks posed by 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate which was kept in Beirut’s port and allegedly led to the explosion. The documents were seen by Reuters and further claimed that security officials also warned that it could decimate the capital if things went awry.

Lebanon Prime Minister Hassan Diab, 61, on August 10 announced the resignation of his government after four cabinet ministers quit amid street protests in the aftermath of the Beirut blasts.

Government resigns

"I declare today the resignation of this government," Diab announced as anger poured into the street after the blasts in Lebanon's capital.

Hassan Diab, the PM of the country had earlier said that there would be accountability for the deadly blast at the “dangerous warehouse”.

Also read: Lebanon Prime Minister Hassan Diab's government resigns over Beirut blasts

Meanwhile, France called for "rapid formation" of new government in Lebanon.

Lebanon finance minister Ghazi Wazni was the latest to resign from the government after the justice minister Marie Claude Najem, information minister Manal Abdel Samad and environment minister Damianos Kattar had resigned earlier.

160+ killed

According to the health ministry, at least 160 people were killed in the Beirut blasts last week which ignited protests against the government. A giant smoke cloud was seen at the site, before high speed wind shockwaves impacted the area near the city’s port where it happened.

Also read: Beirut blast: India to send relief and humanitarian supplies to Lebanon

Michel Aoun, the president had claimed that 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate was being stored for six years with no safety measures, calling it “unacceptable”.

Hospitals in the city became quickly occupied, given the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Due to this, many were taken outside the city. Additional ambulances were called in from northern and southern parts of the country. Ambulances also came in from the Bekaa valley in the east.