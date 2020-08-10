Beirut blast: India to send relief and humanitarian supplies to Lebanon

India will be sending relief and humanitarian supplies to Lebanon as the country deals with the aftermath of the Beirut blast that killed more than 200 people.

India's envoy to United Nations TS Tirumurti said, "India has just recently sent Lebanon essential medical items to combat COVID-19. We are immediately sending more relief and humanitarian material of medicines, foodstuff and other essential items to do whatever we can to alleviate the difficulties on the ground. We are discussing with the Government of Lebanon on how we can contribute further."

He was speaking at United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs UNOCHA meeting on Lebanon.

Extending India's condolences to Lebanon on the "terrible human tragedy", Envoy Tirumurti said, "We are shocked by the loss of human lives and the widespread destruction this has caused in Beirut. We pray for strength to families to overcome their great loss."

Recalling his visit to the city of Beirut last year and India’s close relations, including through "our peacekeepers" in United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) , he added, "I admire the resilience of the people and the dedication of the rescue workers to cope with this tragedy".