Lebanon Prime Minister Hassan Diab's government resigns over Beirut blasts

Lebanon Prime Minister Hassan Diab today announced the resignation of his government after four cabinet ministers quit amid street protests in the aftermath of the Beirut blasts.

"I declare today the resignation of this government," Diab announced as anger poured into the street after the blasts in Lebanon's capital.

Lebanon finance minister Ghazi Wazni was the latest to resign from the government after the justice minister Marie Claude Najem, information minister Manal Abdel Samad and environment minister Damianos Kattar had resigned earlier.