Leader of one of UK's largest money laundering racket gets decade in jail

The ringleader of one of United Kingdom's biggest money laundering operations has been sentenced to nearly a decade in jail. Abdullah Mohammed Ali Bin Beyat Alfalasi, the ringleader of the money laundering operation, will serve Nine years and Seven months in jail. He set up a network of couriers that sent about USD 127 million of street cash out of UK within two years. The cash was mainly sent to Middle East. Screws around Alfalasi were tightened after investigators caught hold of couriers in the money laundering network who were carrying the cash on flights in bags stuffed in suitcases.

The persons carrying the cash used tricks to fool sniffer dogs trained to locate hidden cash in baggage. The smugglers sprinkled coffee granules among the notes or sprayed air fresheners.

“There is no doubt that this was a considerable network under your charge, not your sole charge, you were a principal but it is clear that there were others involved,” said Judge Simon Davis said handing down the sentence. The judge was quoted by Bloomberg.

Middle East and especially United Arab Emirates (UAE) have been in focus due to smuggling of cash into the region. In March, global financial crimes watchdog placed UAE on gray list for failing to do enough to uncover illicit funds.

Alfalasi himself is an Emirati. He was arrested by police last year from a building in London's upmarket Mayfair district. The building is owned by his wife.

Prosecutors said Alfalasi aided crime organisations in the UK and other European countries.