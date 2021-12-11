Laura Shepard Churchley, daughter of first American astronaut takes Blue Origin flight to space

The daughter of US astronaut Alan Shepard, Laura Shepard Churchley, flew to the edge of space aboard Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin flight on Saturday.

The flight lasted less than eleven minutes as the Blue Origin capsule blasted off from Texas. Alan Shepard was the first American to undertake the space flight in 1961.

And, capsule touchdown! Welcome back to Earth, crew of #NS19. Laura, Michael, Evan, Dylan, Cameron, and Lane. — Blue Origin (@blueorigin) December 11, 2021

Laura Shepard Churchley, 74, along with former American football player Michael Strahan, 50 was also part of the guest crew including space industry executive Dylan Taylor, investor Evan Dick and parent-child pair of Lane Bess and Cameron Bess, 23, from Bess ventures.

Taylor, Evan Dick and the Bess family have paid an undisclosed amount for the space voyage.

We dedicate the #NS19 flight to the memory of Glen de Vries. His passion and dedication will not be forgotten. #AdAstra Glen.

— Blue Origin (@blueorigin) December 11, 2021

Churchley undertook the journey aboard the "New Shepard" which is named after her famous father. Alan Shepard had also walked on the Moon during the famous Apollo 14 mission.

In July Jeff Bezos along with his brother Mark Bezos, Wally Funk and Oliver Daeman had taken the Blue Origin flight to space.

Star Trek legend William Shatner had taken the Blue Origin flight to the edge of space in October becoming the oldest person to go to space at the age of 90.

(With inputs from Agencies)