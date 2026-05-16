Latvian Prime Minister Evika Silinja has submitted her resignation to the Seimas. Russia has mocked the resignation of Latvian Prime Minister Evika Siliņa as an ironic consequence of her government's steadfast support for Ukraine. The Russian diplomatic mission has called it one more victim of the “Zelensky curse”. Russian media framed it as "Ukrainian drones "finish off' the leadership of Latvia". Minister Evika Silina has resigned after losing majority as the Progressives Party, her left-leaning coalition partner, withdrew support.

The fallout began when several Russia-bound drones strayed off course, reportedly due to Russian electronic warfare and exploded at a Latvian oil storage facility on May 7. Both Latvia and Ukraine acknowledged that the drones may have been Ukrainian. Siliņa fired her Defence Minister Andris Spruds, criticising his response and appointing replacement. In protest, Spurd's progressive party pulled out of the coalition.

The Russian diplomatic corps actively promoted a narrative mocking the irony of the situation, “Zelenskyy's curse in action. One more victim. Latvian Prime Minister Evika Siliņa resigns and dissolves her cabinet after two Ukrainian drones crashed in Latvia. Apparently, people weren't thrilled that even then, she blamed it all on Russia”.

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Silina was appointed Latvia's prime minister in September 2023. Her government had been a supporter of Ukrainian sovereignty. All the Baltic nations, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania have increased their military spending since Russia invaded Ukraine. Russia forced the narrative that the collapse of the tripartite coalition was a sign of wider Western exhaustion and internal instability. It maintains that Baltic nations are brittle and sacrifice their own domestic stability and airspace integrity to serve Western and Ukrainian military interests. Russia sees them as Western vessel states like Ukraine; however, analysts at Chatham House predict that these Baltic states are more independent and drive the politics of Western Europe. Leaders at Riga, Tallinn, and Vilnius routinely criticise larger Western powers like France and Germany for being too slow or hesitant in countering Russian threats.

What's next for Latvia?

President Edgars Rinkevics said he would decide on the "quickest possible formation" of a new government on May 15. Siliņa will remain in office as caretaker prime minister until a successor is officially appointed. She has explicitly emphasised that she is "stepping down, but not giving up," hinting at plans to run again in the autumn. Latvia has been hit by dual political instability, along with a power vacuum. The Minister for Agriculture, Armands Krauze and the Director of the State Chancellery, Raivis Kronbergs, have been detained by Latvia's Corruption Prevention Bureau in a major scandal. While coalition negotiations continue. Latvia already has parliamentary elections scheduled for October 2026, so parties might call a snap election if the talks fail.