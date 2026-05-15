/Oil shock, gold duty hike and fuel cuts: The moral crisis behind India’s austerity appeal

India's domestic push for fuel discipline and energy conservation is a direct way to refuse extortion by entities that intend to turn the Strait of Hormuz into a “private toll corridor” worth $2 million per voyage, according to government sources reported in Business Line of the Hindu. The US-Iran war and the resulting closure of the Strait of Hormuz have led to the Indian crude oil inventories declining by 15 per cent, according to estimates from commodities analytics, Kpler.

“The PM’s request to reduce fuel use is an act of refusal to be extorted, proving that India does not negotiate from a position of fear,” said government sources close to the development. At least 13 Indian ships are still stuck and awaiting passage through the Strait of Hormuz, while 11 have successfully passed through the Strait of Hormuz. The West Asia crisis, which started with the US-Israeli aggression on Iran, resulted in the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz by Iran. This has pushed crude oil prices over $100 per barrel, and Indian currency continues to slide compared to the dollar. Prime Minister Modi has announced pandemic-era austerity measures like scaling down usage of private transportation, working from home and reducing the purchase of gold. India has also raised the import duty on Gold, silver and other precious metals.

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Why is there a moral crisis in the Indian Government's austerity appeal?

The Indian government has spent heavily on ads, travel and extravagance during the assembly election. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has conducted roughly 25 road shows within two weeks before his austerity appeal. The BJP's crusade of campaigning during the assembly elections in the four states and one union territory saw Home Minister, Defence Minister and Chief Ministers from various states deployed disproportionately to secure electoral success. Soon after the elections were concluded, the Prime Minister came out and urged people to cut down on their consumption of petrol and diesel. This raises a legitimate question, one that has been echoed by opposition and the business community alike that government expenditure remains unchecked and unaccounted while the public is asked to take responsibility. The moral failure was so evident that Prime Minister Modi has ordered a 50 per cent reduction in his official security convoy, directly attempting to "lead by example" following his public appeal for national fuel conservation.

Critics also questioned that while the public is being discouraged from buying gold, the RBI has purchased 100 tonnes of gold for three consecutive financial years and now holds around 880 tonnes in reserves to balance its forex reserve and act as a macro shield. While the move of the RBI purchasing gold is legitimate hedging against a crisis, a multi-week election campaign, including extensive fuel consumption for rallies, chartered flights, and massive convoys and then asking people to sacrifice, creates a perceived gap in moral authority and places the burden on the public to absorb the shock of global disruptions.

