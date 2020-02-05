First Lady Maesaiah Thabane charged with murdering the previous wife of Lesotho's Prime Minister

Lesotho's Prime Minister Thomas Thabane and his wife are embroiled in controversy due to the murder of Thomas' first wife Lipolelo. Charges for murder are to be filed against Maesaiah Thabane who was picked up from the border of South Africa recently after having disappeared on January 10.

Lipolelo Thabane was shot dead outside her house in Maseru two days before the Prime Minister's inauguration in 2017, around the time when the couple were undergoing bitter divorce proceedings. Though the primary suspects were unknown armed assailants, recent papers filed by the nation's Police Commissioner Holomo Molibeli have raised eyebrows.

Maesaiah Thabane is being held in custody and will be formally charged in court on Wednesday. Though it is not clear if she will apply for bail upon her appearance, the police have stated that they will oppose her bid as she is believed to be a flight risk.

Maesaiah's legal team have refused to comment on the case, which involves eight others from Lesotho and South Africa who are facing charges over the murder. Upon the consent from Prime Minister Thabane on being questioned by the police, hundreds of opposition supporters marched through the streets of Maseru, demanding his prompt resignation.

Thabane has publicly expressed his intention to resign but has not specified the date of resignation as of yet. His decision was framed as retirement and careful consideration was taken on his part to ensure no allegations against him and his wife are addressed.

Though the Prime Minister and his wife have not commented on the case, many members of the governing party and the opposition have accused the leader of hindering the investigation into this murder.