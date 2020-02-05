Trump reiterates pledge to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan in State of the Union addresss

US President Donald Trump reiterated his vow to negotiate troop withdrawal from Afghanistan in his State of the Union address on Wednesday.

He said that he will put an end to ''America's longest war'' as he had no desire to kill "hundreds of thousands" in an endless fight.

Trump said that his administration is working on bringing the US troops back home.

"I am not looking to kill hundreds of thousands of people in Afghanistan, many of them totally innocent," Trump said during his address at Capitol Hill.

Trump has questioned the wisdom of keeping troops overseas for a long time and has described the war in Afghanistan as a ''drain on blood and treasure''.

The US had launched attacks on the country in the aftermath of the September 11, 2001 terror attacks in New York and Washington.

The US president was planning to withdraw about half of the 14,000 US forces in Afghanistan last year even as he tried to secure a peace agreement with the Taliban which finally fell through in the end.

Trump abruptly called off the talks to end the 18-year-long war in September last year after an attack killed a US soldier.

The talks resumed but were interrupted again in December after a suicide attack on a US base outside Kabul in which two civilians were killed.

He later allowed US negotiator Zalmay Khalilzad to resume talks, which had taken place for months in Qatar.

Under a draft deal, the United States will withdraw troops and the Taliban will promise not to allow extremists to use Afghanistan as a base as well as to open talks with the internationally recognized government in Kabul.