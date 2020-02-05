Taliban takes to Twitter; accuses US Government of halting peace talks

The United States was accused by the Taliban on Twitter for obstructing negotiations over a potential withdrawal deal that would result in the Americans ending their 18-year-old war in Afghanistan.



The US Government is still wrangling with the Taliban over a possible agreement that would allow US troops to begin leaving Afghanistan in exchange for security guarantees.



Insurgents have saddled the blame for the pitiful state of progress on the White House, and have called out the Administration on the growing list of demands being made to pave the way for a deal.

#Reaction

IEA has the intention & capacity for a resolution. Negotiation process has been harmed by Trump's tweet, numerous US demands & quarrel b/w US & Kabul officials.@SecPompeo should refrain from blame-shifting. Our stance in principled & concerted - unlike them. — Zabihullah (..ذبـــــیح الله م ) (@Zabehulah_M33) February 4, 2020 ×

This preceded statements made by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who said during a meeting with Central Asian officials in Uzbekistan that the insurgents must present demonstrable evidence of their will and capacity to reduce violence if they wished to enter any agreement.