Las Vegas journalist Jeff German killed in a stabbing, police look for suspects

A Las Vegas investigative reporter has been stabbed to death outside his home. Around 10:40 on Saturday, September 3rd, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officers responding to a 911 call discovered 69-year-old Jeff German with stab wounds, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, where the journalist worked.

The executive editor of the Review-Journal, Glenn Cook, where Jeff worked asserted that the journalist had not informed anyone in charge of the newspaper of any concerns about his personal safety or any threats made against him.

"The Review-Journal family is devastated to lose Jeff," Cook said in a statement.

“He was the gold standard of the news business. It’s hard to imagine what Las Vegas would be like today without his many years of shining a bright light on dark places.”

According to a homicide report released on Sunday by the Clark County Office of the Coroner/Medical Examiner, German died from "multiple sharp force injuries."

The journalist was stabbed following a fight with an unidentified person, according to the police, who described it as an "isolated incident" in the Washington Post.

At a press conference, Captain Dori Koren of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department stated, "We believe the altercation took place outside of the home."

Koren added that there are some leads but that the suspect is still at large.

Jeff was well-known for his exposés of political scandals and governmental wrongdoing, as well as his coverage of the 2017 Las Vegas music festival shooting that left more than 400 people injured and 60 dead.

(With inputs from agencies)

