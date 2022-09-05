Research shows that women heart diseases are often overlooked

A new report has shone the light on the stark difference between cardiovascular diseases or heart diseases in men and women.

The American Heart Association (AHA) has released research warning that crucial indicators that a woman has or may develop heart disease in the future are frequently overlooked because they are more subtly displayed than in men.

Even though there is no proof that women develop heart disease later than men, according to the study, women are frequently diagnosed with it later in life than men, which suggests that when treatment begins they are likely in poorer shape and at a more advanced stage.

Daily Mail notes that earlier reports have also alleged that women's medical complaints are frequently not given the same attention as men's, which is a problem that could have dire consequences.

Even though heart disease is the biggest cause of death for women in America, only one-fifth of primary care doctors and 42 per cent of cardiologists believe they can accurately assess a woman's heart health, according to a survey.

The failure of medical professionals to recognise heart attacks in women resulted in a higher mortality rate for women than for males, according to a 2018 British study.

While women are often more concerned about breast cancer, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says that they are just as likely as men to die from heart ailments.

In contrast to other, more widely publicised risks like breast cancer, the CDC warns that almost 20 per cent of American women will pass away from heart failure.

