/Laos vows crackdown on scam centres as deputy PM Phomvihane visits India to boost ties

Laos is prioritising the fight against transnational cyber-scam operations, its Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Thongsavan Phomvihane has said during his first official visit to India as foreign minister.

Mr Phomvihane, who met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday, described scam centres as a "challenging" issue for Laos and the region. "Scam centre is challenging for Laos and other countries. It's a priority to tackle it. Our govt is actively battling it," he told WION's Sidhant Sibal.



He highlighted collaboration with a neighbouring country, adding: "Dealing with internet scam in collaboration with our neighbourhood country. We have taken successfully action."

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The remarks come amid regional concerns over cyber-fraud compounds in Southeast Asia, including areas near the Golden Triangle, which have ensnared victims from multiple countries, including Indians.

The visit marks the first by a Laotian foreign minister to India in 11 years and coincides with the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations. Mr Phomvihane said his visit was an opportunity to "expand our very good relationship".



On the shared Ramayana heritage, Mr Phomvihane noted: "We also celebrate that. This a connection. We are celebrating and performing it. We have this cultural connect." Laos is the first country to issue a stamp on Lord Ram.



He praised ongoing Indian assistance in restoring Laotian archaeological sites. "Thanks to good collaboration, Indian experts restoring it very successfully. We have in northern parts, sites plan to restore them," he said.

A key project is the restoration of the UNESCO World Heritage Site at Vat Phu, an ancient Shiva temple complex. An MOU was signed with India's Ministry of Information and Culture. Phase I concluded in 2017, and Phase II, running until 2028, is now in its fourth season, with a four-member Indian team on site.



Development cooperation is another pillar of ties. Mr Phomvihane welcomed India's Quick Impact Projects under the Mekong-Ganga Cooperation framework. "It's under Mekong Ganga project, it has helped. We received 36 project, meets needs of our people, in different areas like capacity building," he said.



On health and pharmaceuticals, he expressed hope for deeper ties, noting India's strong foundations in the sector. India is also set to sign its first MoU on intellectual property recognition with an ASEAN country, potentially improving access to quality medicines.



"Cooperation in various areas, also in pharmaceuticals. We looking forward for cooperation," the minister added.