/UK Royal Navy helicopter crashes in Devon; emergency services rushed to site

A UK Royal Navy helicopter has crashed in Devon, confirmed the police. Emergency services have been rushed to the site at Sourton Down, near Okehampton, the Devon and Cornwall Police said. "The incident is ongoing, and we will share more updates as we have them," a spokesperson for the force told news outlet Sky News. “An incident occurred involving a Royal Navy helicopter just before 0400 on Wednesday, 3 June, near Sourton, Devon. An investigation is underway, and it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time," the Ministry of Defence was quoted by an independent Royal Navy news and analysis website, Navy Lookout.