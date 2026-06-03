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UK Royal Navy helicopter crashes in Devon; emergency services rushed to site

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Edited By Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Published: Jun 03, 2026, 14:57 IST | Updated: Jun 03, 2026, 15:02 IST
UK Royal Navy helicopter crashes in Devon; emergency services rushed to site

Merlin Helicopter/File Photo Photograph: (Credit: AFP)

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A UK Royal Navy helicopter has crashed near Sourton Down in Devon. Emergency services are at the scene, and the Ministry of Defence has launched an investigation.

A UK Royal Navy helicopter has crashed in Devon, confirmed the police. Emergency services have been rushed to the site at Sourton Down, near Okehampton, the Devon and Cornwall Police said. "The incident is ongoing, and we will share more updates as we have them," a spokesperson for the force told news outlet Sky News. “An incident occurred involving a Royal Navy helicopter just before 0400 on Wednesday, 3 June, near Sourton, Devon. An investigation is underway, and it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time," the Ministry of Defence was quoted by an independent Royal Navy news and analysis website, Navy Lookout.

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Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

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Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty writes across multiple genres with a keen eye on human interest stories intertwined with social issues. In international affairs, she dives into subjects...Read More

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