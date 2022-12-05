Labour Party plans to abolish UK's House of Lords, says leader Keir Starmer

The upper house of the British parliament – House of Lords – may become a thing of the past if the Labour Party is voted into power in 2024, according to party leader Sir Keir Starmer. Starmer told Sky News that the party "do want to abolish the House of Lords" and if the Labour Party is successful in forming the government, this will be one of the major decisions taken by him as Prime Minister.

"What we're going to do after today is now consult on those recommendations, test them, and in particular, look at how can they be implemented," he said in the interview.

"Because what I asked when I asked Gordon Brown to set up the commission to do this, I said what I want is recommendations that are capable of being implemented in the first term. We're going to get one shot at fixing our economy and fixing our politics and I want to make sure we get it exactly right."

The suggestion came from former PM Gordon Brown who also said that a second chamber for the parliament can be created but no clear details were provided about that plan.

The suggestions are all part of the “New Britain” blueprint created by the Labour Party which also includes "the biggest transfer of power out of Westminster and Whitehall" that "the country has seen".