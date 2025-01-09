Around 180,000 people in Los Angeles are under urgent evacuation orders as the deadly fire continues to engulf the areas. LA County Sheriff Robert Luna said on Thursday (Jan 9) that the residents who are asked to evacuate the areas must follow the warnings and urged people that "if you can evacuate, evacuate".

"Because it’s not only your life you’re putting in danger,” he added.

Luna further said in his statement that he is "not satisfied" with the report he is receiving on the death counts due to the fire. As per the authorities, around five people have been killed so far.

He said that authorities will do a better search of the impacted areas as right now it looks like "a bomb was dropped on them”.

'Apocalyptic fire'

LA County District Attorney Nathan Hochman calls the fire "apocalyptic". "Not since the 1990s when Los Angeles was hit with the fires, the flood, the earthquake and the riots, have I seen such disaster occur here in our city,” he said.

Reduced air quality

LA City police chief Jim McDonnell has warned that the air around the affected areas by the fire is not healthy for the people who suffer from respiratory illnesses.

'Tremendous amount of debris'

It was further reported that the water, power, and transportation situation in LA has been "significantly" damaged due to the fire.

LA County public works director Mark Pestrella claimed there is a “tremendous amount of debris" throughout the city that can be hazardous.

'Massive challenge'

LA City Fire Chief Kristin Crowley said that the fighting crew is experiencing a “massive challenge" in managing the fire.

It was reported that firefighters continue to move into southern California from the Western part of the US.

(With inputs from agencies)