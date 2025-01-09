Thousands of mourners, including all living former US presidents, gathered at Washington’s National Cathedral on Thursday (January 9), to honour the late Jimmy Carter, the 39th president of the United States, during his state funeral.

Advertisment

Biden delivers heartfelt eulogy

President Joe Biden, in his eulogy, said "I was a 31-year-old senator, and I was the first senator outside of Georgia. I may be the first senator to endorse his candidacy for president. It was an endorsement based on what I believe is Jimmy Carter's enduring attribute: character, character, character."

Also read: In pics | World leaders, all living US presidents unite to bid farewell to former president Jimmy Carter

Advertisment

Biden added, "Jimmy Carter's friendship taught me, and through his life taught me, a strength of character is more than a title, or the power we hold. It's the strength to understand that everyone should be treated with dignity. Throughout his life, he showed us what it means to be a practitioner of good works and a good and faithful servant of God, and of the people. And today, many think he was from a bygone era, but in reality, he saw well into the future."

Biden revealed in an interview earlier that Carter had personally requested him to deliver the eulogy during their last meeting four years ago.

Jason Carter, the late president’s grandson, also delivered a tribute. "Maybe this is unbelievable to you, but in my 49 years, I never perceived a difference between his public face and his private one. He was the same person, no matter who he was with or where he was. And for me, that's the definition of integrity," Jason said.

Advertisment

Also read: Zelensky seeks 'new opportunities' in Trump administration after Biden announces $500mn military aid

He added, "His heart broke for the people of Israel. It broke for the people of Palestine. And he spent his life trying to bring peace to that holy land. And he talked about it at the dinner table."

Five US presidents, current and former, come together

The funeral brought a rare moment of unity in US. Five US presidents—current and former—came together to pay their respects. Outgoing President Joe Biden and incoming President Donald Trump set aside their political differences to honour Carter. They were joined by former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton.

The service marked the culmination of a week of mourning during which thousands paid their respects as Carter lay in state at the US Capitol. Carter passed away on 29th December at the age of 100 in his home state of Georgia.

(With inputs form agencies)