In pics | World leaders, all living US presidents unite to bid farewell to former president Jimmy Carter

US observes a national day of mourning for former President Jimmy Carter. At 100 years old, Carter was the oldest living former president when he passed away last week.

Prapti Upadhayay profile image
by Prapti Upadhayay
Updated
At 100 years old, Carter was the oldest living former president when he passed away last week Photograph: (AFP)
News Gallery
1/6

Final journey

Jimmy Carter’s casket, draped in the American flag, is carried out of the US Capitol en route to the Washington National Cathedral.

News Gallery
2/6

Historic reunion

President Joe Biden, accompanied by First Lady Jill Biden, arrives at the memorial service. This brings together all living US presidents, including Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama, and Donald Trump, along with their spouses. The last time such a gathering occurred was in 2018, at the memorial service for George HW Bush.

News Gallery
3/6

Obama and Trump exchange words

Former President Barack Obama and President-elect Donald Trump share a brief conversation as they take their seats. Despite their often tensed relationship, the two leaders appeared to engage in a polite exchange during the ceremony.

News Gallery
4/6

Trump and Trudeau cross paths

President-elect Donald Trump and former First Lady Melania Trump make their entrance at the Washington National Cathedral. Former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau can also be seen in the picture, marking their first public encounter since Trudeau’s recent resignation amid political controversy.

News Gallery
5/6

Arrival at the Cathedral

The flag-draped casket of Jimmy Carter arrives at the Washington National Cathedral.

News Gallery
6/6

A farewell from the world’s leaders

Dignitaries and prominent figures rise in unison inside the Washington National Cathedral to honour Jimmy Carter.

