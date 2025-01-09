In pics | World leaders, all living US presidents unite to bid farewell to former president Jimmy Carter

Final journey
Jimmy Carter’s casket, draped in the American flag, is carried out of the US Capitol en route to the Washington National Cathedral.
Historic reunion
President Joe Biden, accompanied by First Lady Jill Biden, arrives at the memorial service. This brings together all living US presidents, including Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama, and Donald Trump, along with their spouses. The last time such a gathering occurred was in 2018, at the memorial service for George HW Bush.
Obama and Trump exchange words
Former President Barack Obama and President-elect Donald Trump share a brief conversation as they take their seats. Despite their often tensed relationship, the two leaders appeared to engage in a polite exchange during the ceremony.
Trump and Trudeau cross paths
President-elect Donald Trump and former First Lady Melania Trump make their entrance at the Washington National Cathedral. Former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau can also be seen in the picture, marking their first public encounter since Trudeau’s recent resignation amid political controversy.
Arrival at the Cathedral
The flag-draped casket of Jimmy Carter arrives at the Washington National Cathedral.
A farewell from the world’s leaders
Dignitaries and prominent figures rise in unison inside the Washington National Cathedral to honour Jimmy Carter.