Kuwait's ruling emir Sheikh Nawaf dies at the age of 86

Kuwait Edited By: Navya BeriUpdated: Dec 16, 2023, 04:28 PM IST
Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad Al-Sabah Photograph:(Reuters)

The emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, died on Saturday (Dec 16) at the age of 86, after being in power for three years, said the royal court.

"With great sadness and sorrow, we mourn... the death of Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait," said a statement aired on Kuwaiti state television.

(With inputs from agencies)

Navya Beri

