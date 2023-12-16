Kuwait's ruling emir Sheikh Nawaf dies at the age of 86
Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad Al-Sabah Photograph:(Reuters)
The emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, died on Saturday (Dec 16) at the age of 86, after being in power for three years, said the royal court.
"With great sadness and sorrow, we mourn... the death of Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait," said a statement aired on Kuwaiti state television.
