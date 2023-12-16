Iran executes man linked with Israel's intelligence service amid raging war in Gaza

Amid raging Arab-Israel tensions, Iranian authorities on Saturday (Dec 16) executed a man who was handed over the death sentence after he was found working for the intelligence services of Israel, Mossad, said the judiciary.



"The death sentence was carried out this morning against a spy of the Zionist regime in Zahedan prison” in the southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchistan, said the judiciary's Mizan Online website.



The identity of the man was not revealed but Iran said that he was convicted of "intelligence co-operation and espionage for the benefit of the hostile Zionist regime (Israel)".

Meanwhile, the official IRNA news agency said, "This person communicated with foreign services, specifically Mossad, collecting classified information, and with participation with associates, provided documents to foreign services, including the Mossad.”



It added the accused man had provided classified information to a "Mossad officer" which was aimed at spreading "propaganda for groups and organisations opposed to the Islamic Republic".



It was not immediately known when and in which place the accused was arrested or put on trial.

Several hangings, multiple arrests in Iran

Previously, Iran announced the arrests of alleged agents who, as per the authorities, were working for foreign countries, which includes Israel, which remains its regional arch-foe.



The Islamic Republic in December 2022 executed four people who were accused of collaborating with the intelligence services of Israel.



Iran has refused to recognise Israel and the two countries have been involved in a shadow war for years. Israel has been accused by Tehran of carrying out multiple sabotage attacks and assassinations which targeted its nuclear programme.

Watch: Israel-Palestine war: WION takes you inside an IDF base near Gaza | WION Ground Report Iran has been accused by the United States and Israel of using drones and missiles to attack US forces and Israel-linked ships in the Gulf.



As per the human rights groups, which included Amnesty International, the countries which carry out maximum execution are Iran and China.



As per a November report, the Iran Human Rights group – which is based in Norway – said that more than 600 people have been executed by the Islamic Republic so far this year, which marks the highest figure in eight years. Generally, Iran carries out executions by hanging people.